Tax-free holiday weekend begins in Tennessee, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids across the Mid-South will be heading back to class in the following weeks which means parents are taking advantage of the tax-free weekend holiday in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Jessica Harris said she’s hitting the stores to shop for her soon-to-be little kindergartener. She said on top of crayons, paper and backpacks, one of the most important items on her list are masks to help keep her daughter safe from Covid-19.

“I told her to keep her mask on except when she’s eating,” she said. “So, we’re going to work on that. The hand sanitizer I’ll probably get her some too just in case.”

Harris is like many parents looking to cash in on some back-to-school sales this tax-free weekend. Tennessee’s tax-free holiday is Friday through Sunday while Mississippi’s is Friday and Saturday only.

Arkansas’ tax holiday is August 7 and 8.

Each state has its own set of rules.

In Tennessee, exempt items include individual clothing items costing less than $100, school supplies such as backpacks and pencils, and computers costing less than $1,500. In Mississippi, clothing items and school supplies costing less than $100 are exempt. Accessories and electronics are not.

In Arkansas, clothing costing less than $100 per item and accessories costing less than $50 per item will not be taxed. School supplies and electronics such as laptops and cell phones are also exempt.

“Only give them what they really need. If you give them their utensils – really they need prayer but that’s another level,” said teacher LaShannon Shepherd.

She said it’s vital parents take advantage of the deals and get their children exactly what they need for school.

However, she said as a teacher she feels it’s her job to make sure she has the tools in her classroom to provide the safest and cleanest environment for her kids as they begin another school year during the pandemic.

“I’m praying and spraying. That’s what we’re doing,” she said. “We’re going to pray over these babies, we’re going to spray and we’re going to keep these babies safe. I’m masked up because one tool I need is my mask so I can protect my babies.”

In addition to the holiday, starting today through August, food and prepared foods are exempt from sales tax in Tennessee. Alcoholic beverages are not included.