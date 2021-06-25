Suspects wanted after firing shots at Horn Lake officers

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Mississippi police dodged bullets overnight as gunmen opened fire on a patrol vehicle.

Horn Lake Police said they are still looking for those suspects after the shooting Thursday evening along Tulane Road.

When a WREG photographer arrived several evidence markers were out on the street. They were told two officers were sitting in their patrol car investigating a suspicious vehicle when someone drove by in a black Jeep and fired shots at them.

The officers were not hurt. Police chased the gunmen north into Memphis where they had to call off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Dozens of homes line the street where this shooting happened. It’s unclear if any of them were damaged or if anyone captured video of the attack or chase on a surveillance camera.