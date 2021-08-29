Suspects wanted after carjacking in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Frayser.

Police say a woman was carjacked on Floyd Avenue July 12. The victim reportedly told police three armed men stole her 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Memphis Police say the suspects went to the Mapco on Thomas Street near Frayser Boulevard soon after the carjacking. Two of the three suspects were caught on surveillance video as they got out of the SUV and went into the gas station.

Police say officers later recovered the victim’s SUV.

Memphis Police released photos of the suspects Sunday. Police say both suspects are between 18-20 years old.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.