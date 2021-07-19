Suspects indicted after deadly Hickory Hill driveway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were indicted on murder charges after a man was shot in his Hickory Hill driveway leading to his death several months later.

It happened in March 2020, when homeowner Jamorris Hope, 45, and another man got into an argument in the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said. A short time later, Tywaun Bonds, 30, and Deunte Stone, 21, reportedly pulled up in a black SUV, jumped out and started shooting at the victim.

Hope was struck in leg and hospitalized due to the bullet having hit his femoral artery. He died from his wounds on May 7.

Stone and Bonds were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.