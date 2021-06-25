Suspects break into 10 vehicles at Southaven fire station

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Three suspects are wanted after being caught on camera breaking into vehicles at a Mississippi fire station.

According to Southaven Police, the suspects broke into 10 vehicles at Fire Station No. 1, located on Stateline Road on Friday, June 25.

Two of the suspects were caught on camera, along with an early model Chevrolet or GMC Suburban.

If you know anything that could help officers located these individuals, call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email at tips@southaven.org.