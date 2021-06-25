Suspects break into 10 vehicles at Southaven fire station

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Three suspects are wanted after being caught on camera breaking into vehicles at a Mississippi fire station.

According to Southaven Police, the suspects broke into 10 vehicles at Fire Station No. 1, located on Stateline Road on Friday, June 25.

Two of the suspects were caught on camera, along with an early model Chevrolet or GMC Suburban.

If you know anything that could help officers located these individuals, call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email at tips@southaven.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Latest News Videos

LISTEN: Emergency scanner traffic from night Summer Wells went missing, 911 calls not released

TSA offering incentives for workers due to staffing shortages

FBI deploys specialized team of child abduction experts to assist in Search for Summer Wells

Missouri family visiting Virginia Beach finds vacation rental booked through Airbnb wasn’t actually available

More News