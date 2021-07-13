Suspected serial rapist pleads guilty to case involving 12-year-old girl, seven others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected serial rapist pled guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl and seven other people during an 11-year span.

Quantez Person, 46, pled guilty Monday to five counts of aggravated rape and three counts of rape before being sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for each aggravated rape and eight years for each rape charge. The sentences will be served concurrently for a total of 15 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Person will also be placed on the Violent Sex Offender Registry.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, he picked up the 12-year-old girl on Jackson Avenue in 2008 under the pretense that he knew her mother. He forced her to drink vodka before taking her to a cemetery off Elvis Presley Boulevard and raping her.

A rape kit was completed after the attack but was not tested until years later. Person was linked to the girl’s case, along with nearly a dozen other cases, in 2018. All of the incidents took place between 2000 and 2011.

The victim in the 2008 case, who is now 25, approved of the settlement, authorities said. The case had been set to go to trial Monday before Person’s guilty plea.

Person had been acquitted in two previous trials and a third ended in a hung jury.