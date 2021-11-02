MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One man is behind bars after police say he carjacked a man and pointed a gun at officers.

Police said the incident happened in South Memphis at a stop sign at Beechwood Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told police the suspect, Kevin Shaw, approached his car at the stop sign and demanded he get out.

The victim said that when he refused, Shaw fired a shot into the ground, pulled him out of the vehicle, then fled the scene.

Police located the carjacked car with Shaw inside the next day on Laudeen Drive in Whitehaven. When they approached the car, he began running.

According to reports, Shaw pointed a gun at the officers after they chased him behind a residence.

Once they were finally able to detain him, police said Shaw refused to put his hands behind his back, causing officers to stun him.

He was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault, theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon.

No bond has been set.