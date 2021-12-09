BOLIVAR, Tenn.– A man was shot and killed while attempting to rob Domino’s Pizza around midnight in Bolivar, Tennessee.

According to a Bolivar press release, 28-year-old Jahquille Dubose entered the back door of Domino’s Pizza on Porter Street attempting to rob the business. Dubose, who was armed with a gun, pointed it at the employees. One of the employees, who was also armed, pulled out his gun and shot Dubose.

Dubose was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed.

According to police, another unknown suspect was with Dubose but fled the scene on foot. The second suspect is still on the run.

This is an ongoing investigation.