MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was charged with murder in the deaths of two people in Gibson County, Tennessee.

Frederick Yates Jr., 21, was taken into custody in Ringgold, Georgia, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder, as well as burglary and firearms charges.

Yates was wanted in the deaths of Diamond Love and Marcus Smith Jr., who were killed Aug. 23 on Wilbun Nelson Road in Milan.