Suspect in fatal Southaven stabbing identified, charged

Keith Wayne Tucker

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police on Wednesday identified a 43-year-old man they said is charged in a fatal double stabbing in Southaven this weekend.

Keith Wayne Tucker is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Tucker was taken into custody Sunday at the scene of the stabbing in the 8300 block of Cedarcrest Drive.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The victim who was killed was identified by police as Charles Larry Tucker, 86.

