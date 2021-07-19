Suspect arrested after shooting near Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged shooter was taken into custody Monday following an incident outside Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The hospital released a statement saying shots were fired toward a vehicle on Dunlap Street near their Research Tower early Monday morning. Their security along with officers from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center apprehended the suspect and are collaborating with the Memphis Police Department.

The incident did not involve anyone from Le Bonheur, the hospital said.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

