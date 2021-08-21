Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Oxford, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Oxford, Mississippi, say one person has been arrested after a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Oxford Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Links Apartments just after 2 a.m. Police say the victim went to Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi, where they were able to stabilize him and transport him to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The victim was reportedly pronounced dead at 6 a.m.

Oxford Police say the Batesville Police Department and Panola County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Two people were taken into custody and taken back to Oxford.

At least one person has been arrested in this case. Oxford Police say they’ll release more information after the suspect is formally charged.

“At this time, our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen in a statement released Saturday. “Please keep them in your prayers.”

Oxford Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400.

