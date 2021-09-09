State data shows 3,300 school-age kids with COVID in Shelby County

Children return to school in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday Sept. 2, 2021. France’s virus situation has slightly improved in recent weeks, with about 17,000 confirmed cases of infection each day on average, down from more than 23,000 around mid-August. But many fear a reverse of the trend now that children are back to school. (AP Photo/Jean-François Badias)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee health department is updating an online dashboard highlighting infections among school-age children.

In the past two weeks alone, more than 32,000 young people ranging from five to 18 years old have tested positive.

That includes more than 3,300 kids here in Shelby County, the most of any place in the state, despite local mask requirements.

But here’s where things get tricky. Shelby County is also the largest county in the state with the largest school district.

When you break the numbers down by population, Knox County is seeing the highest percentage of kids test positive, and the school district does not require masks.

The state’s dashboard also shows that dozens of kids are coming down with MIS-C, a condition that can cause inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys and other critical organs.