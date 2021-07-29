Stand your ground, Covid-related laws go into effect in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A number of new laws took effect Wednesday in Arkansas.

The new stand your ground law removes the “duty to retreat” before using deadly force in certain circumstances. Another law bans driving in the left lane of a multi-lane highway, except when passing another vehicle, exiting the highway on the left, or when all other lanes are closed or not drivable.

It’s now legal for Arkansas retailers, restaurants and small brewers to deliver alcohol to people who order it. Arkansas-based cigar shops can also sell cigars online to customers who live in or out of the state.

Several Covid-19 related laws were also passed. State and local governments are no longer allowed to require masks and state agencies can’t require people to get the Covid vaccine or require vaccine passports.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said Monday he’s open to a special session about the law on requiring masks because of students returning to school. Right now, schools can’t require students to mask up.