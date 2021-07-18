Southwest Memphis shooting leaves one critically wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Memphis on Sunday afternoon according to Memphis Police.
Officers responded to the shooting around 1 p.m., in the 3500 block of Millard Rd. When they arrived, they located a woman who sustained a gunshot wound.
The shooting victim is currently at an area hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled northbound on Horn Lake in a gray Malibu and was wearing an orange & black band and a gray tank top.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.