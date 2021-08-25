Southwest flight to Memphis delayed after abrupt stop on runway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Travelers on Southwest Flight 3439 had to wait longer than expected out of Denver after potential mechanical problems caused the flight to abort takeoff on the runway.

The FAA says flight 3439 was about to lift off from Denver International Airport last night when a light in the cockpit indicated a door was open. The pilot aborted takeoff. As a result, he brought plane to an abrupt stop.



Passengers arrived in Memphis this morning. Nearly 3 hours late. They told us the flight crew acted admirably but that the sudden stop at the end of the runway was scary.



“The hatch, one of the hatches came open or was not closed all the way,” a passenger told us. “It automatically braked and that blew out a couple of tires.”



The passengers said they had to wait until another plane became available so they could finish their trip to Memphis. They arrived 12:23 this morning, nearly 3 hours later than their scheduled arrival time of 9:35.

The FAA told WREG they are investigating the incident.