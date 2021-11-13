MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College announced on November 13 that all classes and operations will be fully virtual for three days the week following Thanksgiving in order to prevent potential coronavirus transmissions. Classes will be fully virtual Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 and they will return to in-person Dec. 2.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going virtual these three days to give those who may have contracted the coronavirus while traveling and gathering during the Thanksgiving holiday a chance to possibly present symptoms and take appropriate measures to get tested, care for themselves and protect others,” President Tracy D. Hall said.



In a press release, Southwest College said officials spoke with the Shelby County Health Department who agreed that all-virtual was advisable.

Given the potential spike in the wake of holiday travel, Southwest has chosen to close campus libraries and computer labs to the public. Southwest also said there will be no on-campus meetings or events Nov. 29 – Dec. 1.



In-person activities, classes and operations will resume Thursday, Dec. 2.