MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is currently on the scene of a shooting that happened in Southeast Memphis Friday morning.

According to MPD dispatch, the shooting happened at the Valero gas station on Winchester near Lamar.

Although no injuries have been confirmed, WREG saw one person being loaded onto an ambulance.

Our crew on the scene is also reporting that police have been going in and out of the business to gather evidence.

No other reports have been confirmed by police.

We will update this page when more information is released.