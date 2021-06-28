Southaven shooting suspect wanted for skipping court captured in Las Vegas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ricky Joiner

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A man accused of skipping his court date following a shooting at a Southaven apartment complex last summer was arrested in Nevada.

Ricky Joiner was taken into custody last week by law enforcement officers in Las Vegas, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday. Joiner is sitting behind bars waiting to be extradited back to Desoto County to face charges.

Authorities said he also faces unrelated charges in Las Vegas.

In the Mississippi case, Joiner allegedly got into a disagreement with a man in July 2020 and allegedly shot him in broad daylight. Detectives said Joiner was captured a short time later at Shelby Drive and Mendenhall by Memphis Police.

On July 21, Joiner was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on attempted murder charges. Eight days later, he was released on a $750,000 bond with the condition that he would return for his court dates. He failed to show up, deputies say, leading to an arrest warrant being issued for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top stories

More News

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Man accused of posing as law enforcement officer, pulling gun during road rage incident in Old Hickory

Missing girl found in DeKalb County

Three killed in Bethel Grove

Adorable puppy named Honey melts internet's heart for her response to being called beautiful

2 arrested after Arkansas officer struck, killed by vehicle

More News