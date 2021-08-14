South Panola High School transitions to distance learning for two weeks as COVID-19 cases rise

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — South Panola High School will transition to distance learning for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases and people coming in close contact of the virus, the South Panola School District announced.

In a press release, the district said due to the number of both positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts, South Panola High School to distance learning for a 14 day period beginning Monday, August 16, 2021.

The release went on to say teachers and staff will continue to report to school and provide instruction from their classrooms. Students should be prepared to log in to Google Classroom for live instruction, activities, and assignments throughout each day. A link to live schedules can be found under the Distance Learning During Quarantine tab on the SPSD website.

Parents and students can visit the Distance Learning During Quarantine tab, on the SPSD website homepage, for instructions on moving to the virtual setting. All teachers will be communicating with students through email and Google Classroom and parents and students should continue to check those platforms to get updated information from teachers.

Students may pick up lunches at the SPSD Grab and Go meals drive-thru located at the back of the SPHS Cafeteria from 9 – 11 a.m.