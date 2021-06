MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a shooting call in South Memphis that left one woman dead.

First responders made the scene in the 500 block of East McLemore early Tuesday morning and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where she died.

Authorities said the person responsible is a man, wearing no shirt and jeans. If you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.