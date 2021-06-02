South Carolina murder suspects may be connected to fifth homicide in Memphis

In this photo provided by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Terry is offered water during his arrest in South Carolina on Monday, May 24, 2021. A weeklong manhunt for Terry, a suspect wanted in the killings of four people, ended without another shot fired as hundreds of officers surrounded him, authorities said. (Chester County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two murder suspects accused of crimes in South Carolina and St. Louis may also be linked to a recent deadly shooting in Memphis.

That’s according to information given by South Carolina authorities to Charlotte station Fox 46, which reported the Memphis connection Wednesday.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are believed to be responsible for a murder that took place around 2 a.m. May 17 in the Raleigh neighborhood in Memphis, according to South Carolina authorities.

Memphis Police said first responders discovered a shooting victim in the middle of of Scheibler Road near a car that had its flashers on. Memphis Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 34-year-old Danterrio Coats.

Memphis Police confirm their investigation is ongoing but have not said whether they believe the case is linked to the South Carolina suspects.

The circumstances surrounding the death and the person’s identity have not been released. However, WJZY reported Wednesday that investigators from Memphis were in Chester County. S.C. last Friday and spoke with detectives there about the case.

No charges have been filed yet.

Terry made headlines last week after he was on the run for seven days in connection to four homicides from South Carolina to St. Louis. One of those killed was the husband of Adrienne Simpson, Terry’s co-defendant.