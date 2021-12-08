MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Soulsville Charter School in Memphis has reopened after being closed for two days after a threat of violence was made on social media.

This threat comes a week after the tragic school shooting in Michigan.

According to a police report, on Sunday night, the school called MPD after being notified of a threatening message circulating between students and parents.

Since the investigation started students have been learning remotely.

Through an investigation, it was revealed the post was initially made on Instagram and then screenshot and shared via text. Detectives then made contact with parents and students, trying to find the culprit.

According to a news release from Soulsville, police were able to determine the platforms upon which the message was created and reposted on Tuesday. The threat was reported to Homeland Security.

The release also stated the that situation stemmed from an on-campus conflict between Soulsville students that was then taken to social media where non-students got involved.

Soulsville Charter School released this statement after the reopening:



“We would like to thank all Soulsville community members (parents, students, staff, etc.) who reached out about this incident and have supported the efforts to get to the bottom of the situation. Soulsville has always been a safe place to learn and grow, and you are doing your part to protect our community! We are also grateful to our local police station for their assistance with this matter.”