Single mother of two reaches out to strangers on Facebook to find her stolen car

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A single mother of two is hoping a virtual search party will help her find her 2016 Dodge Charger stolen during a Walmart trip in Southaven Monday night.

Tahyler Golden said she went to the Walmart near I-55 at around 8:30 p.m. with her son to buy dog food. She said they were only in the store for about 30 minutes, and when they came out, the white Charger was gone.

Walmart on Southcrest Parkway

“It was awful,” said Golden. “I was like, well, maybe I parked it in a different spot. I couldn’t find it at all.”

Police: Carjacker caught after he crashes stole Jaguar, shows up at the hospital with injuries

Tuesday, Golden posted pictures of the Charger on her Facebook page, asking people she didn’t know to take a good look at the car and help her track it down. The post has already been shared nearly 3,000 times.

Vehicle pictures courtesy of Golden

“My Facebook has been blowing up with friend requests from people I don’t even know,” said Golden.

Golden said she later found out from the vehicle’s security system, the Charger was in Memphis.

She said her car has pinged at three locations in Memphis over the last two days, but so far, police in Memphis and Southaven have not been able to locate it.

“It has just been a whole big mess, and nobody has wanted to do anything about it,” said Golden.

Golden said she recently lost her house and needs her car to get to her new job and to drive her children to school.

“I’m borrowing my dad’s truck right now, and he’s disabled and goes to doctor’s appointments and things like that,” said Golden. “So, he’s home right now with no vehicle.”

That’s why Golden decided to take matters into her own hands and post her ordeal to Facebook. She said she knows it’s a long shot but hopes someone will spot her car, and she will get it back.

Woman attacked, car stolen from Cordova home; neighbors say teenagers are to blame

She has asked Southaven detectives for the security footage from Walmart and said she was shocked when police told her how easy it was for thieves to get in her car and drive it off the lot.

“They said they are just going with blank key fobs, and it takes them five minutes to program them, and you are in the car going down the road,” Golden said.

We contacted Southaven Police to ask them about the investigation but have not heard back from anyone so far.

More top stores here

Golden said her car pinged in the 3600 block of Julia Street and the 3800 block of University Street in Frayser Tuesday.

The charger has 392 Hemi emblems on the sides, a black sunroof, and a black spoiler. The Desoto County tag number is DAP5886.

3800 Block of University Street

If you have seen the vehicle or know where it might be, contact Southaven Police or Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (901)212-2576. You can also call Shelby Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.