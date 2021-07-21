ShotSpotter technology used to track down alleged Orange Mound shooter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of gunshots rang out in an Orange Mound neighborhood, and families were forced to take cover in the crossfire recently.

Now, new technology called ShotSpotter is helping change the way police find suspects in these acts of wanton violence.

Two homes were hit in the crossfire on July 1, but no one was hurt. Residents say they heard around a dozen shots.

Memphis Police used a new service called ShotSpotter, which enables police to determine gunshot locations by sound and to pinpoint the location where the shots originated.

Montrez Tate

Combining this data with information from 911 calls, police can more accurately respond to gun violence.

Police managed to track the shots down and arrest Montrez Tate for the shooting. Police responded after receiving three notifications in the same area, and arrested Tate.

Tate faces several counts of aggravated assault. Shelby County Jail information says he posted $50,000 bond Wednesday.

MPD did not have specifics on how many arrests were made by this technology, but they did tell us that they’ve received 53 notifications of shots fired within a three-mile area.  

The ShotSpotter program, paid for the next three years, is possible because of a grant from the federal government.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Truckers dealing with bridge delays

Cemetery gets punishment from state after rats ate bodies

Nexstar's Marielena Balouris reports from Tokyo on Brisbane 2032 announcement

Sports director reveals what it's like preparing for the Olympics with extensive pandemic precautions

Republican senators slam $3.5T spending plan from Democrats

Streets near Olympic venues remain quiet as COVID continues to disrupt Tokyo

More News