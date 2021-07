TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a security guard injured.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Unprediktable Hookah Lounge on Casino Strip Boulevard.

Authorities told WREG another gunshot victim was found nearby and they believe that individual may be the shooter. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The female security guard was hospitalized in critical condition.