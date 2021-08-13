Shooting at Lamar Avenue motel sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a motel along Lamar Avenue sent one person to the hospital, and motel residents say this isn’t the first time they’ve been woken up to gunshots.



It was a busy night around midnight Friday at the South East Motel on Lamar Avenue. Memphis Police officers swarmed the motel after a reported shooting.

“I see a lot of activity going on. I don’t know what be going on but I see a lot of activity going on,” Vedo Bland said. He lives near the motel and said he’s not surprised.

In fact, he says it’s normal to see officers outside of the motel.



“They be parked right there. They be parked right there in the parking lot all the time. So, whatever is going on, there’s a lot going on” Bland said.

Police released little information about the incident, but we do know that at least one person was taken to the hospital.

A man who lives at the motel, who didn’t want to be identified, said he believes there was a shootout between two men. He said he heard around 30 gunshots from what sounded like multiple weapons.

The man we spoke to said he wasn’t sure what led to the shooting or why the men were at the motel. However, he says it appeared both men knew each other.

People living in the area say crime appears to be far too common in the community.

“People always thinking that other people are out to get them. So, then it comes to get them. You reap what you sow,” local resident Marko Dane said.

Memphis Police said about two hours prior to this incident less than a mile away around Knight Arnold and Lamar, they received a call from a man claiming that someone in a grey sedan was following him before firing three shots at his vehicle.

No one was hurt. It’s not known if these incidents are related.

Police have not made any arrests and have not released the condition of the victim.

If you know anything, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.