Sherra Wright withdraws her petition to have her sentence overturned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright went back to court to attempt to over-turn her 30 year sentence for planning the murder of her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright.

But when she took the stand, the judge asked her one thing:



“Have you talked to Mr. Garcia about the choices you are making today?” Judge Lee Coffee asked.

“Extensively,” Sherra replied.



“And is this your decision ma’am?” the judge asked.

“Yes, it is,” Sherra answered.



Judge Coffee wanted Sherra Wright to confirm what was in front of him, a motion to withdraw her petition for post-conviction relief, essentially withdrawing her request for a trial.



“You are no longer challenging the conviction on this case?” the Judge asked.



Sherra said that it was her desire and she understood she would not be allowed to file it again.



“You cannot come back before the court and say ‘Judge Coffee I changed my mind’. I do want to go forth with that,” Judge Coffee told her.



We asked her attorney Roberto Garcia what brought about her change of heart. “The relief that she is seeking under the post conviction relief, she is not seeking that anymore.” Garcia said. “She is just gonna go ahead and serve her sentence.”

The attorney wouldn’t give details, but said the decision was made about 2 weeks ago.



“She thought about it. She got plenty of sense. Believe that,” says Debra Marion, Lorenzen Wright’s mother. Marion was on her way to court before everything abruptly ended.



She has her speculations about why Sherra didn’t want to fight her sentence and go to a trial, knowing she will have to face a jury.



“Guilty as charged. She will get a life sentence. She did the best thing. I am glad she did. That’s the best thing for her, withdraw it.” Marion said. “It’s ludicrous anyway. It’s a waste of time and taxpayers money,”

Now Sherra’s next chance at freedom will be parole. Debra Marion plans to be there fighting any release.



“No no. You can’t go. When my son come back she can get out. Let’s do it like that,” says Marion. “But until then, she gotta feel some of what I feel. Emptiness, loneliness, all of that.”

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitation of murder, which carries a 30-year sentence. She is due to be released in 2046.



