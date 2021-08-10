Sherra Wright heads to court to try to overturn plea deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After admitting to her role in the death of Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Lorenzen Wright, attorneys for Sherra Wright are expected back in court Tuesday as they try to overturn her plea deal.

Wright pleaded guilty and was sentenced to decades in prison for facilitation of murder. The case against her was tied to the death of Lorenzen Wright who was shot to death back in 2010.

She now claims her confession was coerced and that her first attorneys were ineffective.

The hearing was originally scheduled last month but was postponed after her lawyer failed to show up.

Billy Ray Turner, Wright’s alleged accomplice, is expected to go on trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy charges Jan. 31. He has pleaded not guilty.

