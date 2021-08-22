Sheriff: Tipton County reserve deputy, former MPD lieutenant dies of COVID-19 complications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tipton County officials say a Tipton County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy and former lieutenant of the Memphis Police Department has died of COVID-19 complications.

Tipton County Sheriff J.T. Chumley has announced that Reserve Deputy Keith Haney died Wednesday, August 18.

“Keith was an outgoing individual, and if you knew him, you know he was the entertainment wherever he went,” Chumley said in a statement.

Chumley says Haney had been with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office since 2016 and worked with the Memphis Police Department for 25 years before retiring.

“Thank you, Keith, for the time you spent with us here at the Sheriff’s Office and thank you for your service to your community,” Chumley said. “Rest easy.”

