A barricaded Cordova man is now in lockup, after detectives say he caused part of his neighborhood to go into lockdown

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s office announced the 13-hour barricade situation has ended peacefully on Sunday afternoon.

SCSO said the suspect, Marcus Boyd, 49, has surrendered to law enforcement and has been detained without incident. SWAT has cleared the house on Stable Run Drive, and detectives are continuing their investigation.

A 13-hour barricade situation has ended peacefully. The suspect, Marcus Boyd, 49, has surrendered to law enforcement and has been detained without incident. SWAT has cleared the house on Stable Run Drive. Detectives are continuing their investigation. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 13, 2021

Deputies were on the scene of a barricade situation in the county early Sunday morning on Stable Run Drive off Macon Road after a woman called 911 twice. The first time she said Boyd wouldn’t let her in the house and the second she claimed he grabbed a shotgun, fired and ordered her out at gunpoint.

Two children saw it all happen.

SCSO said SWAT and negotiators were on the scene and several nearby homes have been evacuated for safety.

People in the neighborhood said they were shocked this was happening down the street from their homes.

“Both of them work for the sheriff’s department. They got into it on Friday an altercation or whatever,” one person said.

But officials with the sheriff’s department told WREG-TV Boyd doesn’t work for them but said it is believed that he works for the Shelby County Division of Corrections.

Neighbors walked us through what happened, and many of them said they can’t believe this happened in their neighborhood.

“Last night a gunshot went off,” one person said.

Another neighbor added, “I thought what’s going on, as we never had cops like this here. This is the first time I saw so many sheriff people.”

According to witnesses, law enforcement threw a phone in the house, and that’s how they were going to communicate. but no one ever answered the phone. So then they used a robot to kick in the door, and then they sent a drone in.

Some neighbors told WREG-TV they knew the barricaded man very well.

“He drinks a lot, he was funky drunk and a gunshot went off,” one neighbor said.

We just spoke w/ a woman who identified herself as the daughter of another woman connected to the #Cordova barricade. She was shocked to hear from us! What she has to say #exclusively this evening @3onyourside AND here is video of SWAT breaking glass @ the home. pic.twitter.com/JH6QnJDNE4 — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) June 13, 2021

Boyd is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault/Domestic Violence and two counts of Reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Boyd is expected to be in court at 9 a.m., on Monday

This is an ongoing investigation.