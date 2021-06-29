Sheriff: Suspect hit deputy with vehicle during routine traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff deputy is in non-critical condition after being hit by a suspect’s car during a routine traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shelby County Sheriff’s office said, officers with the Multi-Agency Gang unit were initiating a traffic stop on Flowering Peach Dr. off Mendenhall Rd, late Tuesday evening.

During the stop, the driver hit a deputy with his vehicle, and the deputy shot at the driver, reportedly twice.

Both the deputy and the suspect were transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. 

This is an ongoing investigation

