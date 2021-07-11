Sheriff: One killed in north Shelby County shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed after being shot in north Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies are working the scene near the intersection of Old Brownsville Road and Rensslaer Drive. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a person sustaining a gunshot wound, and the shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

SCSO said If anyone has any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Investigation into child's death in Manitou Springs

Former Las Chamanas vocalist get to tell story of "Transfronterizx"

Returning to school safely

The "Forrest Gump" jump into Atchafalaya Basin

94-year-old Birmingham woman tries on wedding dress for the first time

Paid search engine

More News