Sheriff: One killed in north Shelby County shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed after being shot in north Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies are working the scene near the intersection of Old Brownsville Road and Rensslaer Drive. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a person sustaining a gunshot wound, and the shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

Update: The person transported to ROH has now been pronounced deceased. An investigation is ongoing. If anyone knows any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 11, 2021

SCSO said If anyone has any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.