Sheriff: Inmate escapes from custody while at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is searching for an inmate they said escaped from custody early Saturday morning while he was at Regional One Hospital.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Dawn Suggs. He escaped early Saturday morning around 3:59 a.m. Suggs last known address is in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Officials said Suggs was running north from the hospital, dressed in a hospital gown, blue jeans

with a SCDC logo on his leg, white socks, and blue tennis shoe with loafers in his hands.

Suggs is serving a three year sentence for burglary of a building. Suggs was set to be released October of 2022.

This incident is under review by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Division of Corrections Internal Affairs Unit.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Inmate Suggs, they should call 911 immediately.