Sheriff: Despite hundreds of tips, no solid lead in search for 5-year-old Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says none of the more than 750 tips regarding missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells have produced a real lead.

Lawson issued a statement on Friday, July 2, saying that 17 days had passed since Summer was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community.

“There has been a tremendous amount of hours spent searching the area and investigating her disappearance, with well over 750 tips, none has resulted in a solid lead,” Lawson wrote.

According to Lawson, the case remains “very active and intense.” He stated Hawkins County detectives and agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are continuing to check every possible lead.

As of July 1, more than $37,000 was being offered as a reward for anyone who could provide information that led to Summer’s whereabouts.

Search organizers announced on June 27 that after days of searching the area around Summer’s home, they were “scaling back” the search.

Summer was first reported missing on June 15. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert the following day, and crews have been searching the surrounding area in Hawkins County since.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

