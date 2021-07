ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Three people were injured, one of them critically, in a single vehicle crash in Arlington overnight, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

SCSO said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Greenlee St. in Arlington. One person was transported in critical condition to Baptist East. Two others in the crash are listed in non-critical condition.

* The critically injured person was transported to Baptist East, instead of Regional One Health. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 18, 2021

This accident is under investigation.