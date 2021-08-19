Shelby County’s living wage with one child is $26.52. Do you make a living wage?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Massachusetts Institute of Technology has developed a new tool to better understand income levels among the different states and counties across the United States. This tool is designed to illustrate the cost of living in your state or metropolitan area, and the level of income needed to support yourself or family.

The Living Wage Calculator provides greater insight into people’s financial needs, focusing on the county level. This tool is designed to breakdown expenses and income required for families of up to five people: two adults and up to three children.



Shelby County stats are listed here.



Desoto County stats are listed here.



Crittenden County stats are listed here.

The data in this tool was collected from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, expense calculations based on public information as well as U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing cost data.