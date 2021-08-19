Shelby County’s living wage with one child is $26.52. Do you make a living wage?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Massachusetts Institute of Technology has developed a new tool to better understand income levels among the different states and counties across the United States. This tool is designed to illustrate the cost of living in your state or metropolitan area, and the level of income needed to support yourself or family.

The Living Wage Calculator provides greater insight into people’s financial needs, focusing on the county level. This tool is designed to breakdown expenses and income required for families of up to five people: two adults and up to three children.

Shelby County stats are listed here.

Desoto County stats are listed here.

Crittenden County stats are listed here.

The data in this tool was collected from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, expense calculations based on public information as well as U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing cost data.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'All hands on deck' to get American citizens out of Afghanistan

Euclid police, mom act fast when baby gets locked in hot car

Tennessee carnival worker charged with sexual battery on a child

The history of MRNA technology

Sam Rich's criminal history

More News