Shelby County to give Regional Medical Center $11.6 million to open trauma beds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to give Regional Medical Center $3.6 million to open trauma beds with another $8 million to follow next month.

The hospital said it has had to cut 21 trauma beds over the past year due to staffing shortages.

It estimated the cost of staffing the beds for a year would be $14.4 million.

Not having the beds available has caused a myriad of problems for the hospital.

“As bed capacity decreases, it backs up into the emergency room and the trauma centers,” said Dr. Reginald Coopwood, Regional One Health’s president and CEO.

This, in turn, has led to long delays for ambulances dropping off patients and has forced some patients to seek care at other Memphis hospitals.

In addition to the county’s funding, Regional Medical Center will also be getting $2 million from the city.