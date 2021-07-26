Shelby County teacher, students to be featured in new Gap advertisement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City will have some time in the spotlight all thanks to a new Gap advertisement.

Hickory Ridge Elementary School Teacher David Jamison, aka “The Dope Educator,” and his students will unveil a new billboard Monday, as part of the new Gap Kids campaign.

He excitedly announced the ad campaign on Twitter Sunday.

Nobody:



Me: I have a national commercial with Gap airing July 27th with my students! Also, we’re going to be on billboards and print ads everywhere. All God! #OnlyTheBeginning #thedopeeducator #putsomerespectonmyname #generationalwealth #GAP2021TeacherIcon — The Dope Educator (@thedopeeducator) July 25, 2021

You may remember Jamison as the dancing teacher. The videos of he and his students dancing before walking into the classroom have gone viral in the past.

I remember being asked in an interview last year, “would I still welcome my students with customized greetings once they return?” My response remains the same, you don’t have to physically touch a child to actually “touch” a child. #thedopeeducator pic.twitter.com/91TT19fros — The Dope Educator (@thedopeeducator) March 17, 2021

The Gap billboard will be unveiled through an invitation-only pep rally at the school.