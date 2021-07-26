Shelby County teacher, students to be featured in new Gap advertisement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City will have some time in the spotlight all thanks to a new Gap advertisement.
Hickory Ridge Elementary School Teacher David Jamison, aka “The Dope Educator,” and his students will unveil a new billboard Monday, as part of the new Gap Kids campaign.
He excitedly announced the ad campaign on Twitter Sunday.
You may remember Jamison as the dancing teacher. The videos of he and his students dancing before walking into the classroom have gone viral in the past.
The Gap billboard will be unveiled through an invitation-only pep rally at the school.