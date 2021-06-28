Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 22- 28

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

WORST:

FLAVA HOUSE EXPRESS – 83

MCDONALD’s #7509 – 80

DIXIE QUEEN – 83

PAPA JOHN’S – 82

CK’S COFFEE SHOP #17 – 82

100s:

KING OF KINGS BBQ

CHUCK’S WAGON FOOD TRUCK

WINDYKE CO. POOL SNACK BAR

LOT-A-BURGER

TOP DAWG

MAKEDA’s HOMEMADE COOKIES

BOSS MAN Pit STOP BBQ

PABLO’s CUISINE AND GRILLE

PRIVE

LA FOGATA EXPRESS

