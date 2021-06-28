Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 22- 28

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
WORST:
FLAVA HOUSE EXPRESS – 83
- 6343 SUMMER AVE., SUITE #101 Memphis, TN 38134
- Violations include: no paper towels at hand sink, small gnats and flies near front bar, no hair net being used, used utensils piled, the bathroom sink is backup/doesn’t drain, floors are dirty, no hand soap/paper towels in restroom
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=505F9360-1143-421A-B0C7-8029C849247B
MCDONALD’s #7509 – 80
- 2200 Covington Pike Memphis, TN 38128
- Violations include: hand foam sanitizer stored on heating unit, tomatoes not maintained, no paper towels at handsink in food prep area, ice build up in fry freezer, dirty shelves in cooler, dirty handsink, floor and toilets
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=03982096-C80E-4FE3-B215-5A8EFA82947F
DIXIE QUEEN – 83
- 1181 S. Bellevue Memphis, TN 38106
- Violations include: no knowledge of cold holding temperature, several food items out of temperature, trays found on floor, water leaking from handwashing sink, build up of grease, food stains on wall
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C1840C9B-DA46-4318-A8F7-D7C58A7702DC
PAPA JOHN’S – 82
- 3275 Austin Peay Memphis, TN 38128
- Violations include: cold food not maintained at 41 degrees, scoop handles improperly stored, no hair restraint, flies in food prep area, no hot water at restroom handsink
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7CBBE30C-C69B-47DF-AD77-F24978C657C6
CK’S COFFEE SHOP #17 – 82
- 5370 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115
- Violations include: tomatoes are over 41 degrees, bottle soap not labeled, gnats and flies in back room, eggs are stored near the stove, cook not wearing hair restraint, dishes not clean in the dish storage, wiping cloth not stored in beach water solution
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9B4F18F9-AF96-47D5-9AE2-7FE90CCC951A
100s:
KING OF KINGS BBQ
- 2420 Kimbark Woods Cove Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C73EF17A-EA56-46CF-8483-BE9B5140D9CB
CHUCK’S WAGON FOOD TRUCK
- 4026 TWIN LAKES DR Memphis, TN 38128
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=4B0FE0FD-99F4-48EF-BC46-56679601C510
WINDYKE CO. POOL SNACK BAR
- 8535 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=79D29EFD-105F-4918-A590-6063DEE7B4C2
LOT-A-BURGER
- 2260 S. Third Memphis, TN 38109
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=77975B3E-58DF-42FA-80BB-54E0FCD8F57D
TOP DAWG
- 7396 BAYOU BEND COVE Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=011597F4-9D96-44F0-9105-F1684B974F3A
MAKEDA’s HOMEMADE COOKIES
- 2370 Airways Blvd. Memphis, TN 38114
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EAB125E5-D82F-42B6-82D8-72F937B0EF19
BOSS MAN Pit STOP BBQ
- 2251 AIRWAYS BLVD Memphis, TN 38114
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3F23716F-92DD-4681-9715-E7B4D757F63D
PABLO’s CUISINE AND GRILLE
- 2199 OLDFIELD DR Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=02ABECC3-7D50-4C51-8E99-AE4EBE8DC230
PRIVE
- 6980 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2135DB2C-D907-4988-9AB9-69BFF5730187
LA FOGATA EXPRESS
- 3705 MALCO WAY Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=ECD07F38-63F5-46ED-8B6E-6D3F8468A86A