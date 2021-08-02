Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, July 27 – August 2

Lowest

Subway #2202: 75
6188 Macon Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Tim’s Chicken: 78
3220 S Perkins Road Memphis, TN 38118

Taqueria El Burrito: 78
286 N CLEVELAND Memphis, TN 38104

Jr.’s Fish and Chicken: 79
2200 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127

Cookout- FD-SRV: 82
757 S Highland Memphis, TN 38111

Crumpy’s – FD-SRV: 82
671 S Highland Memphis, TN 38111

100s:

Alice’s Candy
2760 N. Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN 38133

Cinnabon
2760 N. Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN 38133

Bahama Breeze – Bar
22830 N. Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN 38113

Torchy’s and Torchy’s Bar
719 S Mendenhall Road Memphis, TN 38117

Pyro’s Pizza – Bar
3592 S Houston Levee Road Collierville, TN 38017

Burger King #7206
6869 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

Jim’s Place – Bar
3660 S. Houston Levee Rd., STE 112 Collierville, TN 38017

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

