Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, July 27 – August 2

Lowest
Subway #2202: 75
6188 Macon Rd. Memphis, TN 38134
- Violations include: black buildup in the ice machine, cold holding food not meeting temp, chemicals improperly stored, employee not wearing hair restraint
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5D4C4383-402A-4D4A-98E6-556EA39B2D14
Tim’s Chicken: 78
3220 S Perkins Road Memphis, TN 38118
- Violations include: no date marking in place, freezer not working/raw chicken inside, live roach on the wall
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6922137F-FE6B-4B4F-8BD6-B09D0500CEF8
Taqueria El Burrito: 78
286 N CLEVELAND Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: utensils contaminated from AC leak, flies, dirty cloth sored on prep table, dirty equipment and interior of coolers
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C7B3E7CA-E331-4D2C-A52E-253DA350CE0
Jr.’s Fish and Chicken: 79
2200 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127
- Violations include: flies, ublabeled food containers, dirty wiping cloths on prep table, broken food container tops, dirty equipment/walls
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A7C79604-08C3-406B-8349-0520D2B2A56A
Cookout- FD-SRV: 82
757 S Highland Memphis, TN 38111
- Violations: ice machine needs cleaning, condiment bottles not labeled, employees not wearing hair restraint, exterior of drink fountain needs cleaning, ice build up on floor in walk in freezer
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F3EB4DDC-70A7-407F-B9EF-076CDCF2C101
Crumpy’s – FD-SRV: 82
671 S Highland Memphis, TN 38111
- Violations include: ice scoop improperly stored, several food items not reaching cold holding temp, prep cooler not in good repair, no test strips, ventilation hood needs cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=28367726-963C-4F13-83D4-D05274AE09B9
100s:
Alice’s Candy
2760 N. Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D9DA2D1E-5849-418D-B062-72CAD957C65B
Cinnabon
2760 N. Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B64BC420-6E78-4831-B730-236D748FF858
Bahama Breeze – Bar
22830 N. Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN 38113
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FF405A38-FD6D-4B59-A465-42FDC4ABFB83
Torchy’s and Torchy’s Bar
719 S Mendenhall Road Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5945A728-DB13-42C7-800D-ADDB495207FF
Pyro’s Pizza – Bar
3592 S Houston Levee Road Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C07F8344-61E2-43F5-A83C-FD376C76C36D
Burger King #7206
6869 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3F0D6E4C-3D5C-46AA-A49A-1A4350C5A695
Jim’s Place – Bar
3660 S. Houston Levee Rd., STE 112 Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B2F46C54-A9E9-4E0D-9672-83FCD451291E