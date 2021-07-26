Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, July 20-26

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lowest:

Yum’s Restaurant – 77
3141 S. Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118

Pollo Asado Paisana – 78
2870 South Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118

100s:

Chick Fil A #984
7072 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Taco Bell
1205 N. Houston Levee Rd. Cordova, TN 38018

Kooky Canuck Food Service
87 S Second Street Memphis, TN 38103

Malco Powerhouse Theater (BAR)
540 S Front Street Memphis, TN 38103

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Arkansas mom goes viral after Ugly Baby Tik Tok Challenge

Team USA performs in the pool

18-year-old is America's first women's taekwondo champion—and she's just getting started

President of Japan House L.A. shares Japanese etiquette advice

Civil rights pioneer Bob Moses dies at 86

Officer lifts car off baby

More News