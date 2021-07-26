Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, July 20-26

Lowest:
Yum’s Restaurant – 77
3141 S. Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118
- Violations include: pink slime in ice machine, no date marking system in place for ready to eat foods held over 24 hours, improper thawing of chicken, improper storing of dried utensils, soiled food accumulations
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D6FA0D17-331D-4A97-A37E-7B66B3D7C5D2
Pollo Asado Paisana – 78
2870 South Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118
- Violations include: no single towels at handwashing sink, fresh eggs stored above ready to eat coleslaw, no date marking system in place for ready to eat foods, thermometers were provided in all refrigeration
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=74E62A2F-9C13-4776-9B42-56D7EEA5FF49
100s:
Chick Fil A #984
7072 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EDD9533A-D1B0-4BBC-A465-CAED7D40D64F
Taco Bell
1205 N. Houston Levee Rd. Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=62C47411-8168-4C7F-8B1F-C95D9607D853
Kooky Canuck Food Service
87 S Second Street Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1C8E01DA-ECA8-4936-A7CF-0C61551C7C81
Malco Powerhouse Theater (BAR)
540 S Front Street Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=75AFE829-0EF1-4D7C-B2B6-A4D9C06CA79F