MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Health Department reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend.

Increases have been reported all over the U.S. that seem to be linked to the spread of the Omicron variant of covid.

Below is a summary of Shelby County’s COVID-19 data over the holiday weekend:

Friday, December 24, 2021:

New Cases: 1,288 (up from 776 reported December 23, 2021)

New Pediatric Cases: 260 (up from 193 reported on December 23, 2021)

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 559 cases per day (up from 414 cases per day on December 23, 2021)

Test positivity rate: 8.6% (up from 7.9% on December 23, 2021)



Saturday, December 25, 2021:

New Cases: 1301

New Pediatric Cases: 293

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 693

Test positivity rate: 9.2%



Sunday, December 26, 2021:

New Cases: 963

New Pediatric Cases: 199

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 778

Test positivity rate: 12.0%



Monday, December 27, 2021:

New Cases: 1540

New Pediatric Cases: 281

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 944

Test positivity rate: 15.2%



Tuesday, December 28, 2021:

New Cases: 406

New Pediatric Cases: 64

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 956

Test positivity rate: 18.5%

Shelby County’s covid testing sites have been experiencing extremely high volume and availability for at-home testing kits are limited. The COVID-19 Joint Task Force is working hard to expand testing capacity.

On Monday, the UT Health Science Center projected that the number of new COVID cases in Shelby County could reach an all-time high in as soon as two weeks.

