Shelby County mask mandate goes into effect Friday morning

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County’s newest mask mandate that will require face coverings to be worn at any indoor public space goes into effect Friday.

This mask mandate applies to anyone over the age of two and there are very few exceptions where a mask is optional.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, people visiting Shelby County will be required to wear a mask anywhere that is public and indoors. That includes places like bars and restaurants, common areas of hotels, multi-residential buildings, retail stores and grocery stores.

Shelby County Health Director Doctor Michelle Taylor said this 30-day mandate could be what the county needs to slow the spread of covid.

“Our businesses are excited because they know that if they can get their patrons to mask up, they will have a better chance of staying open,” she said. “And our schools have been excited because they know if we keep everyone masked up we can continue to have children have in-person learning which I think everyone can get behind.”

There are a few exceptions to the mask mandate. Children under two do not have to wear a mask along with those eating at restaurants, those worshipping in churches or those outside with enough social distancing.

There’s also an exemption for children who’s parents have opted them out of mask requirements at school.

