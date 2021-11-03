Beginning Thursday, November 4, the Shelby County Health Department will begin providing vaccinations for children age 5-11 years old on a walk-in basis at its Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday – Friday.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation of child’s birth date (birth certificate or shot record is accepted).



The Immunization Clinic also offers Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children age 12-17 and adults 18 and older; Moderna vaccines for adults 18 and older; and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for adults 18 and older.

The Shelby County Health Department is one of many COVID-19 vaccination providers in Shelby County. To find a vaccination site near you, go to Vaccines.gov and enter your zip code.