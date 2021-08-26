Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court hearings suspended due to possible COVID-19 exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All in-person court hearings in Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court have been suspended through the end of the month due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

All six divisions were closed Thursday and will reopen Sept. 1.

Cases will be continued on the following dates:

• August 26th will be continued to September 23

• August 27th will be continued to September 24

• August 30th will be continued to September 27

• August 31st will be continued to October 12



Other than suspended hearings, the General Sessions Civil Court is fully operational and can be reached

for more information or concerns at the following numbers:

General Information: 901-222-3400

Court Support 901-222-3416