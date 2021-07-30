Shelby County expungement and court cost clinic to be held August 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Courts and several Mid-South organizations are partnering to provide expungement services next month.

The Shelby County Expungement & Court Cost Clinic will be held August 7, at the Southbrook Mall on East Shelby Drive. Space is limited and you must have an appointment to attend. Those interested must register by August 4.

In addition, the $100 General Session fee will be waived for those who qualify for diversion or conviction expungement.

The clinic is only for charges filed in Shelby County. To register, click here. If you need help, call Memphis Area Legal Services at (901) 523-8822.

The event is in partnership with The Tennessee Faith & Justice Alliance, the Ben Jones Chapter of the National Bar Association, Shelby County General Session Courts, Justice For All, Shelby County Criminal Courts and Memphis Area Legal Services.