Several people injured in overnight shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of shootings swept across Memphis overnight, including one right in the middle of downtown.

That incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday along South Second Street. Police roped off a large crime scene stretching all the way from Beale Street to Martin Luther King. Emergency crews found at least one victim.

Shootings also left people hurt in Whitehaven and North Memphis.

Officers found someone shot in a car that had a back window blown out at Meagher Street near Jackson Avenue. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers said they do not believe the shooting happened on Meagher.

Another shooting was reported in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive inside the Pepper Tree Apartments. So far, authorities have not released any additional information.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.