Several areas across Middle Tennessee face severe flooding issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several areas of Middle Tennessee are facing serious flooding issues Saturday morning.

Hickman County dispatch operators tell News 2 they have been constantly busy with calls. They are urging folks to stay off of the roads and stay at home. They say the interstate is also heavily flooded right now. The Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Swift Water Rescue Task Force is responding to Hickman County with two boat teams to assist with water rescues.

The Lawrenceburg / Lawrence County Swift Water Rescue Task Force is currently responding to Hickman County with two boat teams with personnel and a Strike Team Leader to assist with water rescues in progress.

In Dickson, multiple areas of the city and county are flooded. Dickson Emergency Communications issued a warning to drivers regarding the high-waters and flooded roads. They say to use extreme caution when traveling. There are reports of standing water and debris in the roadways. The area of Highway 48 N and A G Myatt Rd/Roadway is currently impassable.

The City of Dickson Fire Department responded to eleven calls with multiple rescues involving patients and pets. The Humane Society of Dickson County is closed Saturday due to the weather and flooding. They say all of their animals will be taken care of and fed.

City of Dickson Fire Department

City of Dickson Fire Department

City of Dickson Fire Department

City of Dickson Fire Department

City of Dickson Fire Department

City of Dickson Fire Department

Courtesy: Courtney Field, East Hickman Jr Pro Football & Cheerleading field

Courtesy: Courtney Field, East Hickman Jr Pro Football & Cheerleading field

Courtesy: Courtney Field, East Hickman Jr Pro Football & Cheerleading field

Flash Flooding Houston County

small mudslide rockslide Houston Co

Flooding in Dickson, Courtesy: Joshua Duvall

Flooding in Dickson, Courtesy: Joshua Duvall

Courtesy: Dickson County Fire, flash flooding

Courtesy: Courtney Chandler, Dickson, TN Hwy 48 South at the Piney River

Courtesy: Sara Harris, Flooding in West Dickson, TN

Courtesy: Sara Harris, Flooding in West Dickson, TN

There is currently a flash flood warning in place for Dickson County until 3 p.m.

In Humphreys County, the Sheriff told News 2 it’s serious situation throughout the area. He says crews cannot get to numerous people and countless folks are currently trapped. The Chief Deputy told News 2 at least one person is dead due to the flooding and some folks washed away with the water.

He told News 2 police and fire officials cannot get around because of the extremely high waters and urge people to stay home if they can. There is currently a plea for boats in the area, anyone with a boat is asked to help.

Nashville Fire Department officials say at the request of Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is deploying three teams to Humphreys County to assist with ongoing water rescue efforts.

The Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management is also sending four Swift-Water Rescue teams comprised of four personnel from NFD and OEM to assist with water rescues.

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative issued a statement on their Facebook page Saturday morning. They say some areas are unreachable due to flooding and to expect outages to be lengthy as they wait for water to recede. They are continuing to serve areas as quickly and as safely as they can right now.

News 2 will continue to track these conditions.