MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fatal crash forced first responders to close a section of Summer Avenue early Friday morning.

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured after a white vehicle Maxima and a Dodge Ram collided near Graham Street. The crash left both vehicles with serious damage. Officers roped off the crash site with crime scene tape and placed a tarp over one of the vehicles.

#TrafficAlert Summer Ave is BLOCKED in both directions at Graham St due to very serious injury crash involving a white vehicle and a black pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/WQQJg5zpTC — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 25, 2021

It’s unclear how many people were involved or their conditions.